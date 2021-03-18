Sealed with a kiss? Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were spotted locking lips in the Dominican Republic amid rumors they split and called off their engagement.

Days after a rep for J. Lo denied breakup reports, the pair appeared to be in good spirits during a private getaway. The Hustlers actress, 51, packed on PDA with Rodriguez, 45, while relaxing outside in new photos obtained by Daily Mail on Wednesday, March 17.

Lopez was dressed casually in a robe, while Rodriguez wore a white polo, gray pants and a face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic. They were seen dining together on the terrace and getting quite cozy following news they are trying to overcome their issues.

It seems the decision on whether to stay together or call it quits was weighing heavy on the singer’s mind. “[Jennifer] has been contemplating breaking up with Alex for six months,” a friend of the star told People on March 17.

Even though they had a rough patch, the dynamic duo is reportedly doing “whatever it takes” to stick together. “Alex flew to the Dominican Republic, and Jennifer was excited to see him in person,” a source told the publication about his visit. “They want to spend time in person to figure out their life together.” Lopez has been staying in the D.R. while filming her next project, Shotgun Wedding.

The couple previously denied cheating rumors while setting the record straight about their status on March 13, telling TMZ their relationship woes had “nothing to do with a third party.” Speculation first began after the former MLB player was accused of hooking up with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy in January 2021.

However, LeCroy, 30, later denied the allegations during the season 7 reunion, claiming she never met up with Rodriguez and only video-chatted with him.

A-Rod and J. Lo started dating in 2016 and they announced their engagement via social media in 2019. After split rumors went viral, Lopez squashed the speculation they parted ways in a playful TikTok video on March 14. She posted a clip with headlines about the breakup and showed herself saying, “You’re dumb.”

It’s been an eventful few days for the pair, so perhaps a romantic getaway is just what they need!