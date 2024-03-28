Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s kids aren’t so little anymore and are becoming their own person. The 13 Going on 30 actress gushed over her “solid” relationships with children Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, while admitting to the “hard” parts of seeing them grow up.

“I’m just watching them in this new phase of life where they’re figuring out who they’re going to be and what they’re going to study. And I’m so interested in them. All the time, I’m interested in everything about them,” Jennifer, 51 told People in a story published on Thursday, March 28.

Jennifer and Ben, 51, who split in 2018 after 13 years of marriage, are parents to (almost) three teens. Violet is preparing to leave the nest and attend college in the fall while Seraphine is getting her driver’s license soon and Samuel will hit the big 1-3. That being said, Jennifer has allowed the trio to make their own decisions (to an extent), even if she doesn’t agree with them.

“I mean, my parents did too, and I’m so amazed by that. I have a really hard time not saying, ‘This is what I see you as,’ and ‘I think you should,’” she continued the outlet.”I really have to sit on my hands.”

As stated, the Alias actress will soon have one less child in her Los Angeles home. She gave fans an update on Violet’s search for her future home after graduating high school this spring.

“The excitement and stress go hand-in-hand. She’s handling it like a champ and she’s totally in charge. She’s a self-starter,” Jennifer admitted during a November 2023 appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark. “She’s in the middle of all of that. I’m proud of her no matter what.”

After their marriage crumbled, Jennifer and Ben, who is now married to wife Jennifer Lopez, turned ​into amicable coparents for their kids. So much, so that the Daredevil actress even gave the Air actor a shoutout for Father’s Day in June 2023, while honoring her father, William John Garner.

“Happy Father’s Day to the best to ever do the job. (Jeans in church — I made my connecting flight, but my luggage didn’t). We love you, Dad. X,” Jennifer wrote of her dad via Instagram before addressing her ex-husband. “PS Shout out to BGA — no one loves their kids like you love ours, happy Father’s Day, Ben! X.”