Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s Son Samuel, 9, Looks So Grown Up on Rare Outing

Time flies! Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s son, Samuel, was spotted on a rare outing with his mom in Los Angeles, California.

The 9-year-old looked so grown up with his long hair, matching blue outfit and gray sneakers while holding Jennifer’s hand as they crossed the street together on Wednesday, October 20, in photos obtained by In Touch.

Jennifer, 49, and Samuel were all smiles during their mid-week stroll following the star’s sweet interview about parenthood and her children’s milestones in September.

The 13 Going on 30 star had been homeschooling her children amid the coronavirus pandemic and said she felt “all the things” as her kids prepared their return to the classroom. “I’m just so happy for them,” she revealed to People. “And I’m nervous and hopeful and grateful. All the things. I feel all of it.”

“We’re big on having everything packed the night before,” the A-lister shared about how they get ready for each semester. “Clothes are laid out. The backpack is by the door. Backpacks with computers, there’s a charging station by the door.”

“Phones are already in their charger so that I know they aren’t going to their rooms at night,” she continued. “And yeah, just tons of alarms go off just in time to think about going to the bus.”

Jennifer and her ex-husband, Ben, 49, have been committed to coparenting their three children, Seraphina, Violet and Samuel, cordially ever since they finalized their divorce in October 2018.

The Argo actor is now romantically linked to former flame-turned-new flame Jennifer Lopez, whom he reconciled with in April 2021, nearly two decades after they split and called off their engagement in 2004.

Jennifer has no objections when it comes to Ben introducing their kids to J. Lo, 52, who shares twins of her own, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, an insider told In Touch.

“It was Ben’s idea to be open and just let it flow,” said the insider about their coparenting. “Jennifer likes control, she thought that was a bit too loose, but now, looking back, Jen says it was a great decision. You can’t hide who your ex is dating. Especially if you’re in the business. And Jen has nothing against J. Lo.”

