Flying solo! Actress Jennifer Garner looked ravishing in a red gown on the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, January 19. While the brunette beauty has been dating her boyfriend, John Miller, for more than one year, he did not attend the prestigious awards show with her where she presented an award.

Jennifer, 47, and John, 41, first started dating in October 2018, and it was Jen’s first serious relationship since her split from ex-husband Ben Affleck in 2015. At the time, an insider revealed to In Touch that the Camping star was smitten with the Cali Group CEO. “After all that she’s been through with Ben — the cheating, the addiction relapses, the public humiliation — her relationship with John is like a dream,” an insider exclusively told In Touch at the time. “Jen says that getting treated like a queen by John has taken some getting used to, but she’s loving it.”

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

As they continued to date into 2019, Jen and John were spotted on rare outings together, like the breakfast date they enjoyed together in May of that year. A source revealed to Life & Style in January of that year that things with John had been going better than Jen had ever hoped they would.

“She’s the happiest she’s been in years. He’s the man of her dreams — stable, intelligent, successful, funny and he treats her like a princess,” the insider told the outlet. “She’d said she never thought she’d find love again. But now John has proven her wrong.”

The couple has been really good at keeping their romance under wraps over the past few months, so much that the last time they were spotted out together was in September 2019 for a date night at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California.

That same month, Jennifer’s longtime friend and actor, Victor Garber, shared an update on her relationship with John. The 70-year-old — who officiated Jennifer’s wedding to Ben, 47, back in 2005 — confirmed that she and John are still going strong, and he revealed why he thinks his pal finally found her perfect match. “He’s a great guy, and they’re friends,” Victor explained to Us Weekly at the time. “They’re good friends.”