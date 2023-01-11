Jennifer Coolidge has been consistently acting since the 1990s, though her role on HBO’s The White Lotus helped solidify her as a critically acclaimed star. Keep scrolling to find out her net worth, how she makes a living and more.

What Is Jennifer Coolidge’s Net Worth?

The Massachusetts native has an estimated net worth of $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Jennifer Coolidge Make a Living?

Jennifer booked her first professional acting job in 1993 when she was cast in a guest starring role on Seinfeld.

She made her film acting debut in the 1995 movie A Bucket of Blood, which was followed by her small roles in Plump Fiction and A Night at the Roxbury.

Jennifer got her big break when she was cast as Jeanine Stifler, also known as “Stifler’s mom,” in the 1999 comedy American Pie. She later reprised the role in the sequels American Pie 2, American Wedding and American Reunion.

The comedic actress continued to book supporting roles in films including Legally Blonde, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde and A Cinderella Story.

After continuing to play supporting roles in comedies, Jennifer starred in Like a Boss alongside Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne and Salma Hayek in 2020 and also portrayed a supporting role in the 2020 film Promising Young Woman.

In July 2021, Jennifer began starring as Tanya on The White Lotus. She won a Primetime Emmy Award for the role in September 2022 and was the only cast member from season 1 to return for season 2. She later won a Golden Globe Award for the role in January 2023.

Jennifer gave a shout-out to the show’s creator, Mike White, during her acceptance speech and thanked him for helping her career. “I just want to say Mike White you gave me hope, even though this is the end because you did kill me off but it doesn’t matter because you really changed my life in a million different ways — my neighbors aren’t being mean to me, things like that — and none of those people, I was never invited to one party on my hill and now everyone’s inviting me!” Jennifer said.

“If you don’t know Mike White, this is something you should know: he’s worried about the world, he’s worried about people, you’re worried about animals,” the Click actress continued. “He really is one of the greatest people I’ve ever met, he gives me so much excitement to be, you make people want to live longer and I didn’t.”

Jennifer has continued to work in television by starring on Netflix’s limited series The Watcher alongside Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale in 2022.

Shutterstock

The Best in Show actress will next star in the upcoming films Shotgun Wedding and We Have a Ghost.

How Else Does Jennifer Coolidge Make Money?

In addition to acting, Jennifer has also worked behind the scenes on projects. In 1996, she wrote on the variety show Saturday Night Special.