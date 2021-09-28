Jennifer Aniston is “ready” to find her Mr. Right, but don’t expect to see the Emmy-winner swiping left or right on any dating apps.

“No Tinders and no Rayas, please. I’m an old-school girl,” the Friends actress, 52, quipped during her appearance on the Monday, September 27, episode of SiriusXM’s “Lunch With Bruce” podcast.

Jennifer said that she has been focusing on her personal growth in the wake of her split from ex-husband Justin Theroux and is now at the point where she is considering new love again.

The Just Go With It star and Leftovers actor, 50, announced they were getting divorced in 2018 after less than three years of marriage, however, they have proven to be some of the most amicable of Hollywood exes.

“No one of importance has hit my radar yet,” Jennifer said about her dating journey thus far. “But I think it’s time. I think I’m ready to share myself with another [person]. I didn’t want to for a long time. I loved really being my own woman without being a part of a couple. I’ve been a part of a couple since I was 20, so there was something really nice about taking the time.”

With social media being so prevalent in today’s culture, the Los Angeles native said “people don’t come up to people anymore,” and that initial chemistry can tell a lot about a connection.

“[A first kiss] is pretty important,” Jennifer continued, noting she also looks for partners to have a healthy lifestyle that compliments hers. “That, and also the ease at which the conversation flows the first time. That’s kind of a good indicator. Confidence, but not cockiness. Humor, please, I beg of you … [Be] generous [and] kind.”

Prior to her breakup from the Wanderlust actor, Jennifer was previously married to Brad Pitt from July 2000 to October 2005.

Brad moved on romantically with his Mr. & Mrs. Smith costar Angelina Jolie and they married in August 2014, splitting just two years later and becoming legally single in April 2019.

Fans were both glad and surprised to see Jennifer and Brad, 57, having a heartfelt reunion at the 2020 SAG Awards, showing just how far they came after finalizing their divorce.

The former flames had another sweet run-in at an Oscars afterparty. “Apparently, [Brad] gave her a wink and wished [her] an early happy birthday,” a source told In Touch exclusively.

Jennifer and Justin’s romance, on the other hand, began in 2011 and the couple got engaged the following year before tying the knot in 2015. After they parted ways, The Girl on the Train star said he still has the utmost respect for her.

“I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship,” he told Esquire in April 2021. “Also, she makes me laugh very, very hard. She’s a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we were not in contact, for me personally. And I’d like to think the same for her.”