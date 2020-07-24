A Look Back on Jennifer Aniston’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

When it comes to A-listers with style, Jennifer Aniston most definitely comes to mind. The Friends alum has been in the spotlight since the early ‘90s and as of 2020, she’s a bona fide fashion icon.

As it happens, Jennifer’s glow doesn’t just come from what she’s wearing. In fact, the Morning Show actress is all about self-love and embracing getting older in Hollywood.

“Fifty was the first time I thought, ‘Well, that number,’” she told InStyle magazine in October 2019. “I don’t know what it is because I don’t feel any different. Things aren’t shutting down in any way. I feel physically incredible. So it’s weird that it’s all of a sudden getting telegraphed in a way that’s like, ‘You look amazing for your age.’ I think we need to establish some etiquette around that dialogue and verbiage.”

Additionally, Jennifer has a steady diet and fitness routine to keep her on track. “She eats only fresh and organic foods — salads, nuts, avocados, grilled fish with lemon … that’s basically it,” a source previously told Life & Style magazine.

As for Jen’s workout? “We box, we jump rope, we do strength training, we do a lot of work with resistance bands,” Leyon Azubuike, Jen’s trainer and co-owner of Gloveworx, told Women’s Health. “Every core exercise I throw at her, she dominates it. She can hold a two or three-minute plank rather easily.”

Of course, we can’t possibly talk about Jennifer Aniston without acknowledging her fabulous hair over the years. Michael Canalé, a celebrity colorist who has been working with the California native for years, says Jen “for sure” takes hair vitamins.

“She took a lot of mine, the Canalé Hair Vitamin,” Michael previously told Life & Style. “The whole line is to maintain hair between visits and also get your hair healthy, so we have the topical vitamin and the ingestible vitamin — and we have the other two conditioners.”

Beyond that, Jennifer sees Michael “every five weeks” for about “45 minutes” to maintain her perfect color.

