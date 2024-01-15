Jennifer Aniston 2024 Critics Choice Awards Outfit: [Photos]

Get Ready With Jennifer Aniston for the 2024 Critics Choice Awards: Glam and Outfit Photos

Jennifer Aniston started the party early before heading to the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, January 14, and she took her online fans along her glam and outfit fitting session. The A-lister was nominated for Best Actress for her role in The Morning Show, so she made sure to arrive in a memorable outfit.

Jennifer, 54, donned a custom Dolce & Gabbana jumpsuit that gave major Black Swan Goes Girl Boss vibes. The actress wore the black strapless bodysuit that featured a layered feathered top and paired it with slim black trousers. She completed the chic look with a matching satin belt with a floor-length side train.

Keep scrolling to see Jennifer Aniston get ready for the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.