Stars Who Shined So Bright! See Celebs Who Dazzled on the 2024 Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet

Yet another round of incredible fashion moments was on display at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, January 14.

The event went down exactly one week after the Golden Globes and one day before the Emmy Awards, which was moved from September 2023 due to the Writer’s Guild strike.

Stars such as Margot Robbie, whose Barbie is up for the most awards of the night with a CCA record 18 nominations, looked incredible on the red carpet. The cast of Oppenheimer was also on hand, as their film was nominated for 13 trophies, after taking home Best Motion Picture – Drama at the Globes.

On the TV side, The Morning Show, Bear, Succession and Beef are all up for multiple awards and their stars represented in great style.

Scroll down to see stars and their amazing style on the red carpet at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.