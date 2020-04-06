Besties! Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s daughter Maryssa have gotten “a lot closer lately,” the 28-year-old exclusively tells In Touch. “We have a big bond when it comes to the TikTok app!”

As Maryssa, 12, is a preteen, Jenelle says she is there to support her stepdaughter as she enters the complicated teenage years. “I try to give her the best girl advice since she’s a 7th grader now.”

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram

Since Jenelle has rekindled her romance with David, she appears to be in a good place. The two started dating in 2015, got engaged in January 2017 and later wed that September. In October 2019, Jenelle announced she was leaving her husband after two years of marriage. In November 2019, she moved out of their shared home and relocated to Nashville. In February, they sparked rumors they were back on after being spotted at dinner together. On March 21, Jenelle finally confirmed they were back together and “taking it slow” in a YouTube video.

After their split, Jenelle said she was the first to extend an olive branch because she realized “[they] got married for a reason” and have so much history together. “We invested so much into the relationship,” she told In Touch.

“David was there for me through everything that happened, good or bad, and was my best friend. I just couldn’t imagine my life without him. I felt like I gave up on him, but he never gave up on me,” she added.

To strengthen their relationship, they are trying to work on their communication and “discuss issues before they blow up.” The couple is also “setting boundaries like no cussing, name calling, and lower our tone of voices,” Jenelle continued. “And listening to the other person when they ask for help.”

Although Jenelle said she “filed papers to start the process” of a divorce in October 2019, she explained there was never a real divorce filing “because in the state of North Carolina, you cannot file for divorce until you are separated for one year,” she explained. “We were still legally married but separated.”

Since Jenelle and David have reconnected, Jenelle’s mom, Barbara Evans, “finally accepts” her man. Thankfully, “They currently have no issues with each other,” she revealed. “It makes me very happy.” Sounds like everything is going great for the former reality star and her family.

Reporting by Diana Cooper