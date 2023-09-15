After starting out as “Young Jeezy,” rapper Jeezy has been churning out hits since the ​mid-aughts and he’s built up a solid fortune as a result, in addition to becoming a successful entrepreneur and businessman. Find out his massive net worth amid his ​divorce from wife Jeannie Mai.

What Is Jeezy’s Net Worth?

The “Seen It All” hitmaker has a net worth of $10 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Jeezy Make Money Through Music?

The artist — whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins — signed to Def Jam Records in 2004 and released his debut album, Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101, in July 2005. It was an immediate smash, debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart while going on to be certified platinum. It spawned the hits “And Then What,” followed by “Soul Survivor” featuring Akon. The song went to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and would stand the test of time as Jeezy’s highest-charting single ever.

Jeezy’s second studio album, The Inspiration, also went platinum and became his first No. 1 LP on the Billboard 200 chart after its December 2006 release. It featured the hits “I Luv It,” and “Go Getta” featuring R. Kelly. He struck platinum again with his third album, 2008’s The Recession, which also topped the Billboard 200 album chart and featured collaborations with Kanye West and Nas.

In November 2020, Jeezy dropped The Recession 2, his 10th studio album. He told People that both of the LPs were meant to “capture” the time in which he recorded them.

“On my first Recession album, we were rejoicing because Barack Obama just got into office, and there was a new regime,” he explained to the publication. “[Recession 2] is different. Four months ago, we were marching, rioting, fighting, protesting in the middle of a pandemic, dealing with racial issues and dealing with a presidential leader that wasn’t being presidential with not telling the general public about the coronavirus to basically drawing a line trying to divide and conquer.”

The South Carolina native added, “I also wanted to start the celebration process because with everybody getting out to vote and doing their part, we turned Georgia blue. We now have a Black vice president who is a woman.”

How Does Jeezy Make Money as a Music Executive?

In 2020, Jeezy took on an executive role at Def Jam, serving as an advisor to the interim chairman and CEO Jeffrey Harleston.

“It’s an honor to return to the label I’ve called home for 15 years, not only as an artist but as an executive,” Jeezy told Billboard. “I spent most of my career learning from trial and error, I am happy to say that I am back on the team that helped me build my legacy from the streets to the boardroom and nothing makes me more fulfilled than being in a position to help guide and add value to the next generation.”

How Does Jeezy Make Money as a Music Executive?

In 2020, Jeezy took on an executive role at Def Jam, serving as an advisor to the interim chairman and CEO Jeff Harleston.

“It’s an honor to return to the label I’ve called home for 15 years, not only as an artist but as an executive,” Jeezy told Billboard. “I spent most of my career learning from trial and error, I am happy to say that I am back on the team that helped me build my legacy from the streets to the boardroom and nothing makes me more fulfilled than being in a position to help guide and add value to the next generation.”

How Does Jeezy Make Money Outside of Music?

Jeezy scored big in real estate when he purchased a three-story Atlanta home in 2016 for $685,000, getting it for $45,000 below the asking price as it was part of a revamped foreclosure. He then converted it into a studio compound.

The “Leave You Alone” artist became an entrepreneur when he started the branding company Agency 99. “From strategy to content creation to event production, Agency 99 is a full-service creative marketing agency specializing in custom experiential and influencer marketing programs set to help brands navigate the market trends of multicultural consumers,” the company’s website reads.

Jeezy has repped products such as Naud Spirits and the sports drink Defiance Fuel via his branding company.