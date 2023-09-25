Snubbing his sister? Jedidiah Duggar is not following his older sister Jill Dillard (née Duggar) amid the release of her new memoir, Counting the Cost, in which she pulls back the curtain on her famous family.

While it’s unclear if Jedidiah, 24, ever followed Jill, 32, In Touch confirmed on Monday, September 25, that he does not follow her on Instagram from his verified account, @jed_duggar. He also does not follow Jill’s husband, Derick Dillard.

However, Jedidiah does follow several of his other siblings and their spouses on the platform, including Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) and her husband, Ben Seewald, Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) and her husband, Austin Forsyth, Jana Duggar, Jason Duggar, James Duggar, Justin Duggar and Jeremiah Duggar. He also follows the shared accounts of Joseph and Kendra Duggar, John-David and Abbie Duggar, Josiah and Lauren Duggar, and parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s overall Duggar family account.

Jedidiah’s lack of social media engagement with his sister comes in the wake of Jill releasing Counting the Cost, which hit shelves on September 12. In the book, Jill shared her perspective on the Duggar family’s reality TV fame, as well as the family’s involvement with the controversial ministry known as the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP). She also discussed eldest brother Josh Duggar’s scandals, including the revelation that he molested four of his sisters, and her father’s alleged control over the family, which has caused her to have a strained relationship with Jim Bob, 58.

Prior to releasing her memoir, Jill and her husband were involved in Amazon Prime Video’s Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets docuseries in June. Though Jed has not publicly commented on the docuseries and memoir, a source exclusively told In Touch at the time that he and his wife, Katey Duggar (née Nakatsu), felt “betrayed” by Jill and Derick, 34.

“Jill’s brother Jed and his wife Katey want nothing to do with her or Derick,” the insider said.

Jedidiah did seemingly snub Jill after she announced the book on May 31. The Duggar brother seemingly liked several negative comments about the book on Instagram, including one in which a fan said they felt bad for Jim Bob and Michelle, 57.

“I can’t help but feel bad for your parents. I cannot imagine my children writing tell all books about my family,” the fan wrote in the comments section of Jill’s post, which Jed liked. “Here’s the thing Jill, NO family is perfect. Not one. And yes, while most do not have reality TV shows, you would also not have the opportunity to profit from your story.”

Jed also fired back at a commenter who said it was “shameful” that he was turning on Jill.

“Excuse you, but you don’t know our family at all. Please don’t make assumptions about things that 100% [is] none of your business. The true shame is on you,” he wrote.