Jill Dillard (née Duggar) seemingly skipped her mom Michelle Duggar’s birthday party amid ongoing family drama following the release of Jill’s memoir, Counting the Cost.

“I had the best time with my sisters. There was a couple of sisters, a couple of sisters-in-law got together and just wanted to dote on my mom,” Jill’s sister Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) said during a YouTube video shared on Friday, September 22. “And they had like a bunch of different flowers that we arranged in bouquets for each of us to take home. And of course, my mom made one and had fun. And then they made candles inside of pumpkins and they had water coloring for, like, the different crafts.”

Joy, 25, continued, “So it was a really fun birthday idea just to make my mom feel special and loved and cared for. Because she is so good with all of us kids and all of the in-laws and all of the grandkids. … It was really fun celebrating her.”

The mother of three shared a few clips of the fun girls’ day showing sisters Jessa Seewald (née Duggar), Jana, Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn-Grace and Josie Duggar, as well as sisters-in-law, Kendra, Abbie and Katey Duggar gathered around Michelle, 57. Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar), who lives in Los Angeles with husband Jeremy Vuolo and their children, was also absent from the festivities.

It’s unclear if Jill’s absence is related to the drama surrounding her book, however, she has been on a press tour since its release on September 12 – one day ahead of Michelle’s birthday.

“Our very first LIVE virtual event (of several this week) is TONIGHT at 6:30pm CST with @bookpassage,” Jill announced via Instagram on her mother’s birthday. “Anyone can join the event! We will be answering ppls questions for the first time since the book release.”

While the Counting On alum did not publicly acknowledge the mother of 19’s birthday, she recently opened up about her current relationship with her parents during an interview with Vanity Fair.

“There’s limited contact with my dad. We’ve had to draw some pretty strict boundaries just for our own health and well-being,” she said, referring to herself and husband Derick Dillard, in an interview following the release of her memoir. “With my mom, [it’s] difficult at times, but I think she’s kind of caught in the middle of everything.”

Jill continued, “I think for the long haul, that’s better for our relationships.”

As for Michelle and husband Jim Bob Duggar, they released a statement ahead of Jill’s book release, telling People, “We love all of our children very much. As with any family, few things are more painful than conflicts or problems among those you love.”

“We do not believe the best way to resolve conflicts, facilitate forgiveness and reconciliation, or to communicate through difficulties is through the media or in a public forum so we will not comment.”