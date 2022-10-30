Clearing the air. Former Counting On star Jed Duggar addressed one main “misconception” viewers have about his family.

The TLC alum, 23, and his wife, Katey Duggar, held a fan Q&A in a YouTube video they shared on Thursday, October 27, in which Jed responded to the “biggest” misunderstanding about the Duggar family.

“Oh, you’re brainwashed. Your parents control you. You’re all gonna probably have the same number of kids or have a lot of kids,” he said, listing the various opinions people have about the Duggar family. “I’m definitely not brainwashed. I have a mind of my own. My dad will even sometimes … We’ll have an argument, disagreements where we’ll just talk things out, and it’s healthy. My dad is a very humble man, my mom as well. She’s just the sweetest thing ever.”

Jed elaborated by mentioning how “amazing” his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, are.

Courtesy of Jed and Katey Duggar/YouTube

“They aren’t perfect, I know that, but I love them for who they are,” he added. “And so, I’m really grateful for my parents. The upbringing that I had, of course it wasn’t perfect, and I think a lot of people are seeing that now.”

Katey, 23, then chimed in about the belief that “no one” in the family “has a mind of their own” and that “things are forced on them.”

“It’s like, ‘We’re actually happy. We love our lives, and we make our own choices,’” she noted. “And some of them are gonna be similar to both of our parents, and some will be different, and the same will happen with our kids too.”

Jed and Katey share son Truett together, whom they welcomed in May. The couple wed in April 2021.

Later in the YouTube video, Jed addressed the Duggars’ relationship with older brother Josh Duggar’s wife, Anna Duggar, amid the disgraced former 19 Kids and Counting star’s imprisonment.

“It’s a very sensitive spot in our family,” the reality TV alum explained. “Especially with Anna, you know, their kiddos, and [we] just try to be there for them as much as we can.”

Anna, 34, shares seven children with her husband, 34: Mackynzie, Maryella, Marcus, Mason, Michael, Meredith and Madyson.

Josh was found guilty by a jury in December 2021 on one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography. However, the latter count was dropped during his May 25 sentencing hearing. His release date from prison was then updated to August 12, 2032, In Touch confirmed in July. He is currently behind bars at the Federal Correctional Facility (FCI) in Seagoville, Texas.

Despite Jed’s supportive comments about Anna, a source exclusively told In Touch on Thursday, October 27, “The Duggar family fully supports Anna, but it’s complicated.”

“There are a lot of hurt feelings over what Josh did,” the insider continued. “She still attends family functions because her kids love their cousins, aunts and uncles, but it’s not the same for Anna.”