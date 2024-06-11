Jason Duggar Shares 1st Photo of Girlfriend Maddie

Jason Duggar might be in love! The 19 Kids and Counting alum shared the first photo of his girlfriend, Maddie, and the two looked quite cozy.

In an image shared to Jason’s Instagram Story in early June, he was seen with his arm around Maddie, who was wearing a sleeveless blue dress with white flowers. Jason, 24, reshared the photo from ​Maddie’s account, and she had captioned the picture, “Best wedding date ever.”

“I couldn’t agree more,” the former reality TV star wrote, and followed the sentence with a kissing face emoji.

On May 29, Jason shared his own set of photos and they featured him and Maddie enjoying some time at the beach. Maddie’s face couldn’t be clearly seen in any of the images, but fans of the Duggar family quickly went to work trying to determine who Jason was with.

The Duggar family has strict rules about dating that include a period of courting, ​which means dates that are supervised and have almost no physical contact. Most of the Duggar children have seemingly followed the rules over the years, but Jason’s photos tell a different story. In the images at the beach, Maddie is seen putting her hands on Jason’s face while he has his hands placed on her hips. Another photo showed Jason twirling Maddie as her dress spun out around her. Plus, in the picture from the wedding, Maddie’s dress revealed more skin than the family typically allows, hinting that she might not be part of a Fundamentalist Christian family like the Duggars.

Fans in the comments section were also confused about the photos with one person asking, “Is this an announcement of courtship?”

Another Instagram user wrote, “Can’t be a courtship with all the hugging and touching can it?”

Others commented on Jason hugging Maddie in the traditional stance as opposed to the “side hug” that the Duggars encourage during courtship.

“A front hug? Scandalous,” joked one fan, while another added, “Side hugs are a thing of the past.”

With Jason seemingly confirming his courtship with Maddie, fans were hopeful that a wedding might be on the horizon for the ​12th Duggar kid. In the past, Jason’s siblings have gotten engaged soon after revealing they were courting someone. His older brother Justin Duggar announced he was courting his now-wife Claire Duggar (née Spivey) in September 2020, and he proposed within two months. Jill Dillard (née Duggar) was courted by her now-husband Derrick Dillard for only four months before ​he popped the question.