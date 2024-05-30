Jason Duggar has a new love in his life! The Counting On alum hard-launched his new courtship with a mystery woman on social media and fans suspect he’s dating a member of the Bates family.

The TLC personality, 24, shared photos of a romantic beach photoshoot via Instagram on Thursday, May 30. In the snaps, James held his romantic interest tightly to his chest, keeping her identity a secret. Another photo captured the couple from afar as they warmly embraced each other and looked into each other’s eyes.

After the 19 Kids and Counting alum shared the post, fans quickly offered their well wishes to the couple in the comment section.

“Awww yay!!!” one fan wrote. Another added, “Soft girlfriend reveal!! I love it! Congratulations!!”

“So cutee!! @jaseduggar so happy for you,” a third quipped.

Jason Duggar/Instagram

Others quickly speculated about the identity of the mystery woman, guessing she might be a member of the Bates family from the series Bringing Up Bates.

“The fact that Bates sisters are commenting with [heart eye emojis] makes me think it’s a Bates sister,” one user guessed. Meanwhile, an additional follower wrote, “This would be pretty Epic if it’s Addallee. I hate to guess wrong, but maybe y’all want people to guess? lol. Congrats though!”

While Jason has yet to confirm the identity of the woman in his life, the Duggars are known for getting engaged not too long after they go public with a relationship.

Instagram

For instance, older brother Justin Duggar announced his courtship to now-wife, Claire Duggar (née Spivey) in September 2020 and the pair were engaged only two months later. By February 2021, they got married in front of friends and family.

Despite being one of the youngest Duggars, Jason is seemingly ready for a serious relationship. While he is known to keep a low profile online, the reality TV personality revealed he became a homeowner at 21 years old in April 2022.

Jason – a contractor and owner of Build Master Construction — showed off his two-story home which featured a loft, wood paneling and a creative makeshift closet. After many successful home renovation projects under his belt, Jason has become a resource on the subject for his family members.

“If anyone in the family has a construction-related question or needs help with anything in that sphere, I seem to be the guy they call! Garage conversion?” his official bio states on the Duggar website. “No problem. French doors and a back deck? I’ll bring my tool van and a bro or two, and we’ll knock it out in record time.”