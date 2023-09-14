No rest for the determined. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown showed off her incredible weight loss progress while vacationing in Mexico.

“I never thought I would find a product that made such a change in how I felt,” Janelle, 54, shared via Instagram Story on Thursday, September 14. “You can go from seeing things in black and white to feeling vibrant and energetic!”

The reality star’s inspirational words were shared alongside a before and after photo from her journey. While it’s unclear when the pre-weight loss photo was taken, the image had a black and white filter, and showed Janelle looking upset. The recent selfie was bright and cheery, taken while on the beach in Mexico.

In recent years, Janelle has been on a health journey with former sister wife Christine Brown and daughters Mykelti Padron (née Brown) and Madison Brush (née Brown).

“Change comes first with the decision to try,” the mother of six shared via Instagram in August 2021. “Trying comes with the decision to continue. Continuing comes with the decision to be committed. I wanted and needed something but I didn’t know what.”

Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

The Brown ladies became ambassadors for the weight management program Plexus and have encouraged fans to join their programs. “Everyone’s weight loss journey looks different. I’ve said before I am always hesitant to share publicly any progress I make because, let’s be real, there are always nay sayers in the crowd,” she wrote alongside before and after photos in July 2022. “However, in the past year, not only have I increased my strength but in my own unique way I have lost weight and inches.”

She explained that Plexus “was the magic I wish I had years and years ago.” “I never thought I could feel as good as I did at 18 and finally feel like I’m on my way to my ultimate health goals. This is not an overnight fix,” she continued. “I wasn’t searching for instant results, because those don’t tend to last – but slow and steady, as they say, wins the race! I couldn’t be more excited about my progress.”

In addition to her health journey, Janelle has been embracing her life as a single woman following her December 2022 split from ex Kody Brown. “Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” an insider exclusively told In Touch, adding that she ultimately “outgrew” Kody, 54, and their marriage.

Kody – who shares Madison, Garrison, Savanah, Hunter, Logan and Gabriel with Janelle – confirmed their split during the Sister Wives: One on One special later that month. “I am separated from Janelle, and I am divorced from Christine,” he said during a confessional.