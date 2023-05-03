Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter and the late Aaron Carter‘s mom, Jane Schneck, has been arrested. Keep reading to find out what landed her in jail.

Why Was Jane Schneck Arrested?

The mother of five was taken into custody for battery on April 28, following an alleged fight with her husband, Gregory Schneck, over the volume of the TV that ended up turning physical.

Online records viewed by In Touch show that Jane was booked into jail in the early morning hours of April 29 by the Hernando County, Florida, sheriff’s office. She posted a $100 bond and was released later that day. As a condition of her bond, a no contact order was issued, and Jane must stay 500 feet away from the victim. She is scheduled to return to court on May 22.

How Did Jane Schneck Allegedly Commit Battery?

Jane, who had reportedly been drinking with friends, allegedly had the volume turned up loud on the TV, preventing her husband from getting to sleep, law enforcement sources told TMZ, who first reported the story on May 3. When he got out his phone and tried to videotape what was going on, his wife allegedly grabbed his wrist. Uncomfortable with how Jane touched him, Gregory called the police.

The site reported that after viewing the video, police decided to arrest Jane for battery.

Hernando County Sheriff’s Department

How Has Jane Schneck Reacted to Son Aaron Carter’s Death?

Jane made headlines on March 1, when she shared scenes of the bathtub Aaron was found on November 5, 2022. Paramedics were called, but the singer was pronounced dead at his Lancaster, California home.

The images on Facebook included the tub filled with green-colored water, several items of clothing on the floor and wet towels spread out.

“Still trying to get a real investigation for the death of my son Aaron Carter. I want to share these death scene photos with you all because the coroner wrote it off as an accidental drug overdose,” Jane wrote in the caption. “They never investigated it as a possible crime scene because of his addiction past. Look at the photos. They were not taken by the police. But they allowed people to go in and out,” she continued, adding Aaron had “a lot of death threats and many many people who were making his life miserable.” Aaron Carter’s ex-fiancée Melanie Martin did not believe his death was accidental. “I am not getting the closure I need because I don’t buy it,” Melanie told The U.S. Sun, on April 18, adding “He was found with clothing on, the coroner told me, how would he have drowned with clothing on.” Aaron Carter Is Survived By His Mom, Brothers and Sisters: Family Details How Did Aaron Carter Die? The Los Angeles County Coroner released a report on April 18 listing Aaron’s cause of death as drowning due to the effects of difluoroethane and alprazolam and ruled it an accident. The report stated the “I Want Candy” singer used difluoroethane – a gas common in air spray cleaners – and the benzodiazepine Xanax – which causes drowsiness and sedation – before getting in the bathtub. The drug combination left him incapacitated, causing him to become submerged underwater. Aaron was 34 at the time of his death.