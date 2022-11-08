Prior to his tragic death, Aaron Carter was in an off-on relationship with Melanie Martin. Keep scrolling to learn about Melanie, her job and her relationship with the late singer.

Who Is Aaron Carter’s Ex Melanie Martin?

Melanie works as a model and OnlyFans content creator. She is also an entrepreneur and owns the lash brand, Love & Lashes by Melanie.

The Bulgaria native is also a bartender.

How Long Did Melanie Martin and Aaron Carter Date?

The former couple dated off and on for three years, while they first went public with their romance in January 2020. After splitting in March of that year, Melanie and Aaron reconciled in June 2020 and announced their engagement soon after.

The pair briefly broke up again in November 2021 before getting back together, though they seemed to call it quits in February of that year.

Aaron and Melanie had a tumultuous relationship, with both of them accusing each other of domestic violence multiple times. In March 2020, Melanie was arrested for felony domestic violence against Aaron and was released on $50,000 bail.

In March 2022, she filed a restraining order against the “I Want Candy” singer and accused him of breaking three of her ribs during a domestic dispute over medication. It’s not currently clear if the restraining order request was granted or dropped.

Does Melanie Martin Have Children With Aaron Carter?

Melanie and Aaron shared one child together, a son named Prince. She gave birth in November 2021.

“Emergency C Section after 13 hours of labor but my fiancé [sic] is in great health thank you lord and the incredibly sweet loving staff here,” the “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” singer wrote via Instagram at the time. “Prince is precious I love you son. Your mommy loves you as I drop tears on the phone.”

Following Aaron’s death, Melanie shared a sweet photo of Prince smiling as she paid tribute to his father. “My little aaron. ❤️ I love you so much ♾,” she captioned the snapshot.

Melanie Martin Spoke Out Following Aaron Carter’s Death

In Touch confirmed Aaron was found dead on the morning of November 5 in his Lancaster, California, home. The Florida native was discovered in his bathtub after the Los Angeles Police Department received an emergency call about a person drowning in a tub.

Soon after news of Aaron’s death was reported, Melanie took to social media to react to the loss. “My baby, I can’t breathe,” she wrote across a snap of them kissing via her Instagram Stories.

“My heart is completely broken over the passing of my fiancé Aaron. I knew he was struggling, and I tried everything to help him,” she told People on November 7. “He has a very independent and strong personality, and I couldn’t help him in the way I felt he needed it.”

“I only wish I had more people to help me with him,” Melanie added. “I will now be raising our son as a single mother and this is the worst day of my life, but I have to be strong for our son. I’m devastated.”