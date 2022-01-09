Girls’ day out. Former 19 Kids and Counting star Jana Duggar shared photos from her shopping trip with mom Michelle Duggar and sisters Jordyn, Josie, Johannah and Jennifer Duggar after pleading guilty and settling her child endangerment case.

“Lunch and shopping with Mom and some of the girls today!” Jana, 31, captioned her Instagram carousel post on Sunday, January 9. The first photo featured the ladies seated at a long table, smiling for the camera. The next image included Jana with Jordyn, 13, Jennifer, 14, and Johannah, 16, all smiles again.

In the following snaps, Jana posed with Johannah for a fun selfie, trying on new pairs of glasses and the last image was a mirror selfie between the two sisters as they held up their shopping bags. The entire group wore their coats to keep warm from the chilly winter season.

The shopping spree comes right on the heels of the reality’s star’s guilty plea for her child endangerment charge. Upon pleading guilty, Jana was ordered to pay $880 in fines and fees, after which the case was settled and adjudicated, the Elm Springs district court confirmed to In Touch on Wednesday, January 5.

Courtesy of Jana Duggar/Instagram

The incident occurred on September 9, 2021, and the charge against Jana was filed the next day, but the news broke just one day after her brother Josh Duggar was convicted of possessing and receiving child pornography. Jana initially entered a not guilty plea on September 23.

The eldest daughter of Michelle, 55, and Jim Bob Duggar broke her silence on the matter via Instagram Stories on December 14, four days after multiple reports surfaced of her charge.

“The raw facts: I was babysitting a few months ago when one of the children wandered outside alone,” Jana’s statement read. “A passerby who saw the child called the police. This resulted in a written citation, as well as a follow-up with child welfare who concluded that it was an accident and the child was unharmed. They recognized it was a case of a child slipping out of the house when you turn your back for a moment.”

The Counting On alum then added that the experience “was scary” in her Story.

“I am grateful for law enforcement and those who protect and serve our community. I was certainly never arrested like some may have implied. In the end, I was just upset at myself that it had happened at all but so thankful it all ended safely and that’s truly what mattered the most to me.”

The former reality star lives with her parents at their compound in Tontitown, the location where most of their now-canceled show Counting On took place.