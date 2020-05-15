Jamie Lynn Spears got emotional while recalling her daughter Maddie’s near-fatal ATV accident in 2017. “We thought we lost our daughter,” she told Maria Menounos during a Thursday, May 14, episode of her “Better Together with Maria” podcast.

“I never really talked about it publicly,” the 29-year-old said before explaining what happened on that frightening day. Jamie Lynn watched her now-11-year-old daughter from afar as she rode her ATV around of her family’s home “with every safety measure that could be taken,” but she “somehow or another, drove into the water” on their property.

Courtesy of Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram

“We dove in and we were able to rescue her,” Jamie recalled. “When we were finally able to get her out of the water … and the first responders took her from me, we thought she was gone.” Once they were able to get a pulse, she was airlifted to the nearest hospital.

“That moment, I felt everything that you can feel, I think, as far as the worst,” the mom of two, who also shares 2-year-old daughter Ivey with husband Jamie Watson, remembered. “There’s nothing worse than looking at your child and just feeling that you’ve failed her. And I didn’t want her to think that I couldn’t save her.”

As her daughter laid in intensive care, things were “not looking good” for the little girl. Since her condition was not improving, Jamie Lynn asked for a priest to pray by her daughter’s bedside.

Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“He went to put the oil on her and read the rites and she sat up and started kicking, and her hands started grabbing at all the things,” the proud mama said. “That was our first sign that she was there.”

Since Maddie recovered, “everything changed” for Jamie from that point on. “I’ve faced my worst fear now. What else can I mess up or do wrong that will be as horrible as that? Nothing. There’s nothing. God gave me the blessing of giving me my daughter back. I lost her and I got her back,” the Zoey 101 alum shared.

“So I don’t get to make any excuses. I’ve been given the best the biggest blessing you can be given,” Jamie concluded. “I’m not allowed to waste a day on this earth complaining or being ungrateful.”