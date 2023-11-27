Jamie Lynn Spears’ Best Quotes About Big Sister Britney on ‘I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!’

Jamie Lynn Spears hasn’t been able to avoid questions about her big sister, Britney Spears, while appearing on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

From her reaction to the pop star’s VMAs kiss with Madonna to where her relationship with Brit stands today, Jamie Lynn has given plenty of new insight. “Anything my sister did I always thought was the best,” the Zoey 101 star confirmed, adding that she “loves” her big sis, despite their ups and downs over the years.

Keep scrolling through the gallery for more of Jamie Lynn’s quotes about Britney on I’m a Celebrity!