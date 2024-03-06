It’s… complicated. Last year, Jada Pinkett Smith made some confusing revelations about her 25-plus-year marriage to Will Smith — among them, that the parents of two (plus a child from his first marriage) had been separated since 2016. Yet the 52-year-old insisted that she and the Oscar winner, 55, would never divorce, telling talk show host Drew Barrymore, “We’re staying together forever.”

That may be, but sources exclusively tell In Touch the marriage is simply one of convenience. “They’re living separate lives and don’t seem to care what the other is doing as long as he — or she — doesn’t cross the line and cause any type of scandal,” notes an insider, adding that the duo, worth a combined $400 million, have one rule: “Don’t do anything that’s going to get you into trouble or embarrass your family.” (Too late for that Oscar slap!)

In the end, Will and Jada, who admitted to an “entanglement” with singer August Alsina, are free to be with whoever they want, says the insider. “Just talk about it like adults first.”