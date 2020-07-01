Jada Pinkett Smith Denies August Alsina’s Claim They Had an Affair With Will Smith’s Blessing

Jada Pinkett Smith is refuting singer August Alsina‘s claims they had an affair “for years” with her husband Will Smith‘s permission.

Her rep told Page Six on Tuesday, June 30, the claims were “absolutely not true!”

In an interview with The Breakfast Club’s Angela Yee, Alsina, 27, said, “I sat down with Will [Smith] and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership … he gave me his blessing.”

“I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her,” he added. “I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it, so much so to the point that I can die right now and be okay with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody.”

Jada’s son Jaden Smith reportedly introduced her to Alsina in 2015. Alsina said the two became close and vacationed together with the family in Hawaii a year later. They even attended the 2017 BET Awards together.

“I know that I am completely blessed and this conversation is difficult because it is so much, that it would be hard for people to understand but, once it starts to affect me and my livelihood, I have to speak up about my truth,” the “I Love This S–t” singer said.

Alsina noted, however, that he did not speak out to cause trouble. “Contrary to what people may believe, I am not a troublemaker. I don’t like drama. Drama actually makes me nauseous.”

Jada, 48, and Will, 51, have been married since 1997 and are parents to Jaden, 21, and daughter Willow Smith, 19. Will has an older son Trey, 27, from his marriage to Sheree Zampino, 53.

