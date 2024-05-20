Isla Fisher, Sacha Baron Cohen’s Pals Take Sides in Divorce

Isla Fisher has a ton of support from friends as she rebuilds her life post Sacha Baron Cohen. However, a core group of ​the actor’s friends have made it very clear they’re on his side. Plus, he’s counting on others to follow their lead. A source exclusively reveals to In Touch that Sacha is ramping up his PR as a way to help his image.

“Sacha is in a full-blown PR crisis right now, as the end of his marriage and Rebel Wilson’s allegations are painting him as a bona fide villain. That means he needs to make this divorce as painless as possible, especially with his already fragile public image hanging in the balance,” an insider tells In Touch. “He has amassed a huge fortune from his film and TV work. He totally has the money to be more than fair to Isla after all their time together. But he also is leaning on his decades of comedy contacts who are fiercely loyal to him.”

The source adds that Sacha, 52, has made it very clear that friends like Isla’s Wedding Crashers costars Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn are on his side.

“Even though people assume Isla is close to Owen Wilson because of their work on Wedding Crashers together, Sacha was the one who was friends with Owen first and helped get Isla in that movie. Similarly, he has tight relationships with Vince Vaughn, Ben Stiller and Will Ferrell that are going to come in extra-handy as he navigates these unknown waters,” the insider says.

Isla, 48, and Sacha share two daughters, and their children are playing a part in how the Keeping Up With the Joneses star handles the divorce.

Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

“For the sake of their kids, Isla is not going to draw this out into a long fight, but she’s also not going to settle for anything less than fair from Sacha, nor should she,” the source explains. “She was his rock of support during his rise to fame in America, and absolutely contributed to his incredible success.”

Sacha and Isla announced their divorce on April 5 in a joint statement shared on their respective Instagram Stories.

“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”