Ready to get back out there! Isla Fisher is beginning to think about new romantic adventures following the end of her 13-year marriage to Sacha Baron Cohen. “She isn’t looking to go on a tear,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “She’s just looking to meet new people and date casually.”

The Wedding Crashers star, 48, and the Borat creator, 52, waited until May of this year to announce their 2023 divorce, and the source reveals that while the mom of three is “still adjusting to her new reality, she’s very happy about where things stand.”

Now the actress, who stars in June’s The Present, is only looking forward. “She is moving ahead with her career and getting her social life on track,” says the source. “She’s open to dipping her toe into the dating scene, and everyone she knows is rushing to set her up — she won’t have any shortage of options.”