Isla Fisher's 1st Post-Divorce Movie References Her Life

Actress Isla Fisher is going to be tapping into what she’s going through in her divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen, as she’s signed on to her first post-split movie called Divorcées, In Touch has learned exclusively.

Isla, 48, will play the lead and fans can “expect lots of subtle references to her own life,” an insider says.

The film, written by Kimmy Gatewood and Alison Becker, which Kimmy will also direct, is about three divorced women who decide to get revenge on their ex-husbands by looking gorgeous while bringing the hottest dates they can find to a family wedding. Along the way, they learn what love really means to them and how divorce wasn’t a failure.

Isla and Sacha, 52, announced on April 5 that they secretly split in 2023 and planned to end their 14-year marriage.

“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage,” they said in statements posted to their respective Instagram Stories while wearing tennis attire.

“We have always prioritized our privacy and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy,” the former couple added.

The pair initially met at a party in Isla’s native Australia in 2002 and got engaged two years later. They married March 2010 and Isla converted to Judaism for Sacha.

The former couple welcomed a daughter in 2007, followed by the birth of a second daughter in the summer of 2010 following a secret pregnancy. In 2015, the duo welcomed their third child and only son. They’ve been extremely private about their children and never shared photos of their kids, raising them out of the public eye.

Getty Images

Isla isn’t the first star to tap into their real-life situation for a movie following a breakup. Her good pal Jennifer Aniston‘s first film after her 2005 split from Brad Pitt was The Break-Up, costarring Vince Vaughn. They played a couple in the midst of their relationship’s demise.

“A relationship is in and of itself difficult and hard so why not just explore that,” Jen, 55, told ScreenSlam of the 2006 film.

During her press tour, the Friends alum said, “I kind of found it – something like a sign or something that, you know, to do it because it was sort of like in a way, umm, a cathartic thing,” about making the movie.

She added, “I felt very lucky in a way … If this had come to me at any other time in my life, I don’t know if I would had been able to really get it – for myself – on the level that I would have wanted to as an actor.”