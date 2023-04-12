‘My Sister Wife’s Closet’ began as a venture by wives Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, Robyn Brown and their then-husband, polygamous patriarch, Kody Brown. Following Meri, Janelle and Christine’s split with the Wyoming native, Robyn is seemingly the last wife standing. Will she be relaunching their infamous family business following its 2018 retirement? Find out everything we know about ‘My Sister Wife’s Closet’ relaunch.

What Is ‘My Sister Wife’s Closet’?

‘My Sister Wife’s Closet’ began as an online jewelry and clothing line.

“We have always had a dream to develop and design quality products made in the United States that the everyday woman would use and treasure,” the website stated. “But add our own personal touch while promoting femininity, strength, and family.”

The Brown Family Disagreed Over the Business

However, upon its creation, the family members butted heads on whether or not the endeavor was going to be successful — with Robyn being a major driving force behind the online boutique.

“We’re going to take on these gigantic mortgages and I’m losing sleep over, ‘How the heck are we going to do this?’” Janelle told the group during a season 6 episode, which debuted in July 2013. Meanwhile, Robyn responded, “I’m losing sleep, too, but the only way we’re going to make this work, and actually be able to cover these mortgages, is if we actually put some energy into the businesses we have.”

The series also documented the family as they struggled to sell their jewelry and even faced backlash for their lifestyle.

“People might not buy our jewelry just because we’re polygamists,” Christine added in another scene. “And this needs to work. This needs to be a big money-maker.”

Is ‘My Sister Wives’ Closet’ Still In Business?

Unfortunately, the endeavor didn’t work out for the Browns as In Touch can confirm the business was dissolved in November 2018. The blog, which was largely written by Robyn, also hasn’t been updated since January 2019.

Kody and Christine’s son, Paedon Brown, shared more insight about the boutique years later in January 2023, as he was surprised the website was still up.

“My Sister Wife’s Closet is not what it was supposed to be,” he said in a tell-all interview with John Yates. “She put effort into it. She definitely tried, I’m not going to deny that, but it didn’t go anywhere.”

Is Robyn Brown Relaunching ‘My Sister Wife’s Closet’?

In Touch can confirm that ‘My Sister Wife’s Closet’ is dissolved and no new LLCs have been issued.