Not done yet? Lisa Rinna teased that she might be making a return to reality TV following her exit from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about Lisa’s potential reality TV comeback.

Is Lisa Rinna Going to Star on a New Reality Show?

While speaking to CR Fashion Book Issue 22 in an interview published on March 28, Lisa addressed rumors that she wants to star on a reality show with her husband, Harry Hamlin, and their daughters, Amelia and Delilah Hamlin.

“Never say never,” she simply responded.

The Melrose Place alum then teased what fans could expect to see in a show about her family.

“Drama is what the shows are about!” she told the publication. “If you don’t talk about the elephant in the room, then what are we talking about, my yoga class? What I had for breakfast? No one wants to watch that.”

Why Did Lisa Rinna Quit ‘RHOBH’?

Lisa spoke about starring on a reality TV show with her family just two months after she announced her decision to leave RHOBH after eight seasons in January 2023.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” the Bravo alum said in a statement to In Touch at the time. “It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!”

The California native’s contract expired at the end of season 12 in 2022. “After taking the time to weigh her current options and business obligations,” her reps confirmed that Lisa and Bravo made the mutual decision that she would not return to the show.

She further opened up about her exit from the show while speaking to Interview Magazine in a story published on January 13.

Lisa explained that “filming’s fun,” though it was “not so fun” to have the show viewed by fans.

“Filming is one thing. But once you see it, once it goes out into the universe, that I don’t love, because it takes on a life of its own,” she continued. “When filming, you have your drama, but it’s contained in a sense. And once it goes out, you get opinions and all the stuff that goes on, that’s the part I don’t like.”

After noting that the producers have “the power in the edit” room, she admitted she did not love that the stars “do not have any power in the edit whatsoever.”