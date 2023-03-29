Onward and upward? Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer had fans buzzing about the possibility of her leaving the franchise and landing her own spinoff series after 13 years. Keep reading for everything we know about her status with MTV.

Is Leah Messer Leaving ‘Teen Mom’?

Leah’s absence from the latest season of Teen Mom: Family Reunion left a question mark next to the West Virginia native’s name in terms of whether she’d return for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

In May 2022, MTV announced it would be combining Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 into one series featuring eight of the moms. In addition to Leah, the show – which premiered that September – continued the storylines of Jade Cline, Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, Catelynn Baltierra, Maci Bookout, Cheyenne Floyd and Amber Portwood, although not every mom’s story appeared in every episode.

While the Hope, Grace & Faith author continued to film for the spinoff, she previously alluded to quitting the show.

“I’ll forever be grateful for the memories, experiences, lessons, opportunities, and friends/coworkers that have become family over the years. #TeenMom2,” the mother of three wrote via her Instagram Story following the Teen Mom 2 season 11 finale in May 2022.

Is Leah Messer Getting a Spinoff Series?

In March 2023, comments surfaced online that Leah seemingly left on a Teen Mom fan page where she made it clear that she wanted her “own show.”

“I hate that we’re missing out on so much great content these days with the kids,” the 16 & Pregnant alum allegedly wrote, in screenshots shared by Teen Mom Chatter via Instagram. “My kids love filming and sharing our story. I think after putting in 13 years, staying dedicated, and sharing the toughest moments of our lives … my little fam wants our own show/special or something.”

She went on to say that she will continue to advocate “for young girls to pursue their dreams and prevent teen pregnancy.”

Why Did Leah Messer Miss ‘Family Reunion’?

The ladies of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom OG, plus Kayla Sessler and Kiaya Elliot from Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, reunited in the mountains of Oregon for Teen Mom: Family Reunion season 2 in the fall of 2022. While the trailer for the season claimed, “Everyone and their mother is invited,” fans were quick to notice that Leah was absent from the fun.

“Where’s Leah?” one fan questioned, while another asked, “So does this mean Leah is no longer a part of the [Teen Mom] franchise?”

While it’s unclear why Leah decided not to attend the family reunion, filming took place around the same time she and ex-fiancé Jaylan Mobley called it quits.