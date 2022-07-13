Hold the fist pumping! Jersey Shore 2.0, the controversial spinoff of the now-iconic MTV series, has been “paused,” a spokesperson for the network told In Touch on July 13. Scroll down for everything we know so far.

Why Did Jersey Shore 2.0 Stop Filming?

It’s unclear why filming abruptly stopped in Atlantic City, New Jersey, but the production halt came after some of the original Jersey Shore cast spoke out against the spinoff.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Angelina Pivarnick and Deena Cortese all issued a joint statement condemning MTV’s decision to reimagine the series on their respective social media pages in May shortly after Jersey Shore 2.0 was announced.

“As a cast that took a chance with a network in need, we put our most vulnerable moments on television for the world to see,” the statement read. “We gave our all over the past 13 years, became a family and continue to open our lives for the world. So please understand that we are not in support of a version that will exploit our original show, our hard work and authenticity to gain viewers.”

Courtesy of Pauly D/Twitter

The Situation elaborated on his thoughts more via Twitter. “Often duplicated but never replicated,” he wrote while adding in a separate post, “There is no substitute for lightning in the bottle.”

The OG Jersey Shore cast was very open about their disdain over Jersey Shore 2.0. However, TMZ reported that their statement had nothing to do with the pause in production, rather there was an “issue” with the cast.

Jersey Shore 2.0 Cast Problems?

MTV has not released an official list identifying the new, younger cast, but the network teased that it would be a more modern group in its May announcement.

“It’s been 13 years since the iconic cast of Jersey Shore fist-pumped their way into our lives and stole our hearts. Now, the time-honored tradition continues with a new group of roommates moving into their own Shore house,” a statement from MTV read. “They may have traded their poofs for plumped pouts and UV rays for spray tans, but when things heat up in Jersey, the Shore is still the place to be to make memories all summer long.”

Is Jersey Shore 2.0 Canceled?

MTV is seemingly staying hush-hush about the status of Jersey Shore 2.0. For now, it seems the spinoff is still happening.