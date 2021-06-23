Jennifer Aniston gave some insight into her love life in a new interview with People, published on Wednesday, June 23. The Friends star revealed if she would ever use dating apps to find romance again.

“Absolutely no,” Jennifer, 52, joked to the publication. “I’m going to just stick to the normal ways of dating. Having someone ask you out. That’s the way I would prefer it.”

When asked if she would ever want to get married again, she said, “Oh God, I don’t know.”

She continued. “It’s not on my radar. I’m interested in finding a fantastic partner and just living an enjoyable life and having fun with one another. That’s all we should hope for. It doesn’t have to be etched in stone in legal documents.”

The Along Came Polly actress was married twice before. She wed Brad Pitt in 2000 and divorced in 2005. She went on to marry Justin Theroux in 2015, but they divorced in 2018.

Jennifer explained why she feels content with her life at the moment. “I’m in a really peaceful place. I have a job that I love, I have people in my life who are everything to me, and I have beautiful dogs,” she said. “I’m just a very fortunate and blessed human being.”

Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

Despite being unlucky in love, Jen still remains friends with her exes — including Brad, 57. In May, Jennifer couldn’t help but gush over the Fight Club actor in an interview for the Friends: The Reunion special. She spoke with Access Hollywood about her favorite Friends guest stars and exclaimed, “[Brad] was wonderful. He was fantastic!” Brad guest-starred on the season 8 episode, “The One With the Rumor” where he played an old classmate of Jen’s character, Rachel Green.

The Morning Show actress has a similarly good relationship with Justin, 49. The Spy Who Dumped Me actor gushed over their bond in an interview with Esquire in April. “I would say we’ve remained friends,” he told the outlet. “I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship.”

Nearly three years after her last relationship, seems Jen is ready to move on romantically. In February, a source exclusively revealed to In Touch that Jen may have a new mystery man in her life. “They have tons in common. He’s down to earth, handsome, he makes her laugh and he makes her feel safe. She trusts him,” the insider explained.

According to the source, “one of the best things” about Jennifer’s beau is that “he was never a fan of hers or Friends, which she found so refreshing.”