Love is in the air! Jennifer Aniston has a new mystery boyfriend, a source exclusively tells In Touch. “They have tons in common. He’s down to earth, handsome, he makes her laugh and he makes her feel safe. She trusts him.”

The Morning Show actress, 52, has seemingly been single since splitting from ex-husband Justin Theroux in 2017. According to the insider, “one of the best things” about Jennifer’s beau is that “he was never a fan of hers or Friends, which she found so refreshing.” The Los Angeles native played Rachel Green on the hit NBC sitcom from 1994 to 2004.

Jennifer and her unidentified significant other “both love independent and foreign films, cooking and dogs,” adds the source.

To date, the A-lister’s most notable relationship was with her first husband, Brad Pitt. The couple was married from 2000 to 2005. Not long after Brad and Jennifer’s split, the Fight Club actor, 57, began dating his Mr. and Mrs. Smith costar Angelina Jolie.

Brad and Angelina, 45, who share kids Pax, Knox, Zahara, Vivienne, Maddox and Shiloh, tied the knot in 2014. However, in September 2016, Angelina filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences. The former flames are still in court to this day.

In the years following Brangelina’s breakup, many people suspected Brad and Jennifer would give their romance another chance, especially after the exes reunited at the 2020 SAG Awards. The Dumplin’ alum was “floating on cloud 9” after her run-in with Brad, an eyewitness told In Touch at the time.

“She couldn’t stop smiling. She was cracking jokes with reporters,” the eyewitness noted. “Reporters were commenting that this was the happiest they’ve ever seen her, the best mood they ever witnessed from the typically press-shy, more closed off Jen.”

Later, in September 2020, Brad and Jennifer reunited once again for a virtual table read of the 1982 film Fast Times at Ridgemont High. The following month, Matthew McConaughey, who was also a part of the project, commented on their “sexual tension” during a Q&A on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“Could I feel the heat through the screen? It was so palpable, so palpable,” Matthew, 51, joked. “No, I actually didn’t notice anything through the screen, but that made for a good topic the next day.”