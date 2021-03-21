Is she or isn’t she? Real Housewives of New York alum Bethenny Frankel sparked engagement rumors while showing off a massive diamond ring during a beach outing with boyfriend Paul Bernon in Florida on Saturday, March 20.

In photos obtained by The Sun, the former Bravo star, 50, enjoyed a swim in the ocean in a printed one-piece with a huge sparkler on her left hand on full display. She also rocked a wide-brim hat, sunglasses, several bracelets and a watch.

The Skinnygirl founder is currently on a trip with her 43-year-old boyfriend, whom she started dating in October 2018, and daughter Bryn, 10, whom she shares with ex-husband Jason Hoppy.

The Apprentice alum and the film producer split in October 2020, but by Valentine’s Day, Bethenny confirmed she and Paul were back together. “Behind every woman … (you fill in the blanks here.)” she captioned a photo of herself wearing an evening gown with the moviemaker peeking out from behind her. “Happy Valentine’s Day xoxo #Loveyourself.”

Courtesy of Bethenny Frankel/Instagram

Less than a month before the reality star revealed she was back with the Paul, the twosome was spotted holding hands in Boston in January. Two weeks before that, they were photographed holding hands at artist Romero Britto‘s studio, which he shared via Instagram.

Bethenny addressed the split during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show just weeks after the couple parted ways. “You know, not everything works out and so many people have tried to define my life — our lives — with, ‘When are you getting engaged? When are you having a baby? When are you getting married?'” she explained. “And I’ve just realized more in life, with people being more open and honest about their lives and what they want, that everything doesn’t have to sort of end in a blue box and a bow. We’ve had a great, great relationship and I’m really happy. Not everything has to end badly, some things just don’t continue and it’s not negative, it’s just life.”

The pair began dating just two months after Bethenny’s ex-boyfriend Dennis Shields unexpectedly passed away. The New York Post reported at the time that he requested that his assistant administer Narcan for a prescription pill overdose, but the response was too late.

“I loved Dennis, and we talk about him a lot now, more [now] that the dust has settled,” Bethenny told Us Weekly in April 2019, eight months after his death. “Grief is, like, it’s a crisis in and of itself. We’re trying to survive and trying to feel, and you just wanna make yourself feel better in any way that you can. And now that months have gone by, I’ll have sad days.”