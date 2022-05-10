Wedding bells? Ashley Olsen was seen wearing a gold band on that finger causing speculation she is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Louis Eisner.

The Full House star stepped out in New York City on Sunday, May 8, and was seen entering a black SUV. While opening her door, the actress flaunted a gold band on her wedding finger.

Ashley has been quietly dating her beau since 2017 and an insider previously told In Touch that The Row cofounder enjoys being in a “private” relationship.

“Ashley is still dating Louis,” the source said about their romance in June 2021. “He doesn’t crave the spotlight, so that’s a huge plus. And her twin sister, Mary-Kate, adores him.”

Shutterstock

Although they started dating in 2017, the artist and the New York Minute star didn’t make their red carpet debut until September 2021 while attending the YES 20th anniversary gala.

The couple arrived at the event in support of Louis’ father, Eric Eisner, who is the founder of the non-profit organization that helps support students from underprivileged communities.

This isn’t the first time the childhood star sparked marriage rumors with Louis. In July 2019, Ashley was seen wearing a gold band on the same finger while enjoying a bite to eat in Los Angeles, California.

While the couple never posts pictures of one another on their social media accounts, Louis shared a rare picture of his lady on his Instagram Stories in July 2021.

The flick featured the fashion mogul enjoying nature while on a hike, sipping what seemed to be a spirit in one hand and holding a machete in another.

She channeled her inner tomboy, much like her role in the film It Takes Two, while wearing baggy linen pants, a white crewneck sweatshirt, a backward black hat and sunnies.

Moreover, Ashley runs a multi-million-dollar clothing brand, The Row, with twin sister Mary-Kate. Their line is sold at Saks Fifth Avenue, so their business comes first and foremost … even before romance. “Complete privacy, their closeness and running a $500 million business comes first,” the insider revealed.

“Most guys can’t deal with that. Louis gets it,” they added. “They are very hard to get to know, but once you’re in their inner circle, which is very small, you’re in.”