Single or taken? Ansel Elgort’s relationship status has been a bit of a mystery, especially during his on-again, off-again romance with longtime girlfriend Violetta Komyshan. However, amid split rumors, many fans are wondering who the actor is dating these days. Keep reading for details about his love life!

Is Ansel Elgort Single?

The Baby Driver actor has not confirmed if he is single, nor has he given any public statement about his current relationship status with Violetta. Ansel and the ballerina, who started dating in high school, still follow each other on social media.

David Buchan/Shutterstock

However, TMZ released photos on August 2 that showed the West Side Story actor getting handsy with a mystery woman during a trip to Capri, Italy. The pair were also caught making out while swimming.

A rep for Ansel did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

Did Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan Split?

Breakup rumors have been swirling about Ansel and Violetta for weeks, but they have not addressed the speculation. They both appeared to be in Paris, France, around the same time in early July, but they did not share any Instagram photos with each other.

Prior to that, Ansel and Violetta made a public appearance together for the Broadway premiere of Funny Girl on April 24. The duo was then photographed with their arms wrapped around each other as they attended a Met Gala afterparty in New York City on May 2.

It seemed as though they were going strong on the heels of the A-list event because Ansel and Violetta purchased a Greenwich Village loft on East 10th Street for $760,000, according to property records obtained by the New York Post.

Ansel and Violetta’s relationship has been on-again, off-again for years, and the Goldfinch actor raised eyebrows when he said he’d “like to find a lot more love” in the years to come.

“It doesn’t need to be sexual. I could be done sexually with my girlfriend,” he told The Sunday Times in 2019. “I think we’ve been pretty clear that I want to feel free to fall in love with people and that [option] should be open, but sexually, it can be closed off.”

Who Is Ansel Elgort Dating?

The Fault in Our Stars actor was photographed locking lips with a mystery woman, who was not Violetta, in Italy on August 1. The two were also spotted dining together at a restaurant, but she has not yet been identified.