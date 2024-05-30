After 7 Little Johnstons star Liz Johnston gave birth to baby No. 1, fans have been curious to find out if her daughter will take after her as a little person or if their baby will be average sized like her father, Brice Bolden.

Is '7 Little Johnstons' Star Liz Johnston and Brice Bolden's Baby a Little Person?

After finding out about their shocking baby news during season 14, Liz and Brice visited the doctors when she was 31 weeks pregnant.

“This is a bigger deal finding out if she’s little or tall than finding out that she’s a boy or girl,” Liz told producers during the May 28, 2024 episode. “Just because, with my family mostly, my family is mixed with average height and little … It’s always exciting because you never know.”

During the appointment, the expectant couple learned their baby was measuring to be “average-sized.”

“Probably still going to be more like you,” Brice told Liz as they absorbed the big news. “She could still be average but still have some of your features. I’m just excited that everything looks good, she’s very healthy and doing great.”

What Did Liz Johnston’s Parents, Amber and Trent, React to the News?

Prior to the reveal, Liz told her mother, Amber Johnston, that Brice felt the matriarch would be “disappointed” if their baby wasn’t a little person.

“I have to root for our team,” Amber said as she laughed in a confessional interview alongside her daughter. “It is power to the little people. I am totally fine with average sized but can I be real though? I’ve never had an average-sized baby.”

Amber and her husband, Trent Johnston, later discussed the reality of an average-sized baby as they helped set up the newborn’s nursery and admitted it would come with difficulties. “It is a total game changer for us,” Trent told the cameras. “Two-year-olds are not supposed to be reaching taller than us.”

“Our world will be rocked,” Amber admitted. “Well if we find out it’s average size, then we’re gonna have to do a lot more child-proofing.”

Did Liz Johnston Give Birth to Baby No. 1?

After announcing her pregnancy in September 2023, Liz gave birth to a baby girl on November 3, 2023, weighing 5 pounds and 9 ounces.

“The wait is finally over! We’re excited to introduce our baby to the world,” Liz and Brice told People at the time, revealing their daughter’s name publicly for the first time as Leighton Drew Bolden.