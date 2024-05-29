7 Little Johnstons star Liz Johnston was shocked to find out she was expecting baby No. 1 with her on-off boyfriend, Brice Bolden, and the surprises only continued as they visited the doctor to find out if their daughter would be a little person like her mother.

During the Tuesday, May 28, episode, Liz, 22, and Brice, 25, went in for an ultrasound and the expectant couple found out their little one was measuring like an “average baby.”

“Probably still going to be more like you,” Brice told Liz as they took in the big news. “She could still be average but still have some of your features. I’m just excited that everything looks good, she’s very healthy and doing great.”

Earlier in the episode, Liz admitted to her mom, Amber Johnston, that Brice felt the matriarch was hoping for the new baby to be a little person. “I have to root for our team,” Amber, 45, joked in a confessional alongside her daughter. “It is power to the little people. I am totally fine with average sized but can I be real though? I’ve never had an average-sized baby.”

Later as Amber and her husband, Trent Johnston, prepared Liz’s baby nursery, they admitted an average-sized baby would come with its difficulties. “It is a total game changer for us,” Trent, 48, told the cameras. “Two-year-olds are not supposed to be reaching crap taller than us.”

Liz first revealed her pregnancy during the May 14 episode of the series.

The pair had previously teased “really big news” to tell their parents as they kept their baby announcement a secret until Liz was 21 weeks along in her pregnancy.

TLC

“We’ve been keeping something from our parents and it’s definitely time to tell them,” Liz said in a confessional interview. “And we are really freaking nervous about it and have no idea what’s about to happen.”

At the time, Liz and Brice had separated and were in the process of reconciliation when they found out the exciting news.

“For the first few months after Brice and I’s break up, we took time to just focus on ourselves,” the mom of one explained of their relationship. “Figure out what we needed to work on, on our own. He figured out what he needed to do for himself and I did the same for myself.”

After some time apart, Liz and Brice started talking again and began doing things together, like going to a movie or having dinner.