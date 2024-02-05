Only days after his son Patrick Mahomes finalized his spot to Las Vegas to compete in football’s biggest game, his father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., was arrested for driving while intoxicated. Fans are curious how this will affect the patriarch as he gears up to watch his son for the Super Bowl.

What Did Patrick Mahomes Sr. Do?

The former MLB pitcher was arrested on February 3, 2024, for driving under the influence by Tyler Police Department, marking his third DWI in six years. Mahomes Sr. was later released on a $10,000, bond, according to arrest records viewed by In Touch.

Patrick Mahomes’ father was previously charged with a DWI in 2018 and again in 2019. He pled guilty to the charge in August 2018 and served 40 days over weekends in the county jail, according to court records.

Has Patrick Mahomes Sr. Been Arrested Before?

That wasn’t the patriarch’s first run-in with the law. The father of three was arrested and charged with public intoxication in 2016 while attending a double overtime game between his son’s alma mater, Texas Tech, and TCU.

Fort Worth police arrested Mahomes Sr. while he was in the TCU student section in the stands of Amon G. Carter Stadium and was taken to jail before the end of the game, according to USA Today.

Who Is Patrick Mahomes Sr.?

While Mahomes Sr. is known for his talented son, who has taken the Kansas City Chiefs to the Super Bowl four times in his six seasons as a starter, he was a professional athlete in his own right.

Now retired, the former professional baseball player suited up for the Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates during his career from 1992 to 2003. He also played several seasons of Minor League Baseball before he retired in 2009.

How Many Kids Does Patrick Mahomes Sr. Have?

Apart from his son Patrick, he also shares son Jackson Mahomes with his ex-wife, Randi Martin. Mahomes Sr. is also a father to Zoe Mahomes and Graham Mahomes, whom he welcomed from a relationship following his split from Randi.

Graham is set to follow in his famous family’s footsteps as he is a football player at Brown University. “He’s a wide receiver, he’s an All-American,” Pat gushed in January 2024. “And, he finally decided he wants to be a serious football player, so we have him in the transfer portal and, hopefully, he’s going to choose a school here soon and we can go on with the next chapter with that.”