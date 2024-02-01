What Is Usher Raymond’s Net Worth? How the Musician Makes Money

Usher Raymond may not be getting paid to perform in the Super Bowl ​LVIII, but that won’t affect his insane nine-digit net worth. The R&B legend closed out his Las Vegas residency at Park MGM in December 2023, and it racked up millions of dollars in both his pockets and the Sin City establishment.

“Las Vegas is very important because it actually speaks to my career, to be in a place where I can dream, where I can incubate ideas. A place where I can be creative,” Usher said during a February 2023 GQ cover story.

What Is Usher Raymond’s Net Worth?

The “Yeah!” artist has an estimated net worth of $180 million in 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Usher Raymond Make Money?

It’s not just Millennials who would agree that Usher has been the face of R&B since the 1990s … and he hasn’t dropped an album since 2016.

The Texas native released his first self-titled studio album in 1994 and reached Gold status with his sophomore album, My Way, three years later. After dropping 8701 in 2001, Usher dominated the soundwaves with his 2004 album, Confessions.

Quick reminder: “Confessions” (part 1 and 2), “Burn,” “Caught Up,” “Bad Girl” and “Yeah!” were the hit songs featured on the belt-worthy project. The album sold over 15 million copies worldwide and holds the title of the best-selling album by a Black artist in the 21st century, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

Usher has since released albums Here I Stand, Raymond vs. Raymond, Looking 4 Myself and Hard II Love. The entertainer will release his ninth album, Coming Home, on February 9, 2024, ahead of his Super Bowl LVIII performance.

Usher Raymond Landed ​Las Vegas Residencies

The “My Boo” singer landed his first Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace but switched venues to Park MGM the following year.

Getty

Usher’s over-the-top shows gained major recognition after her relocated event spaces and tickets were almost always selling out. Celebrities were also desperate to snag seats at Usher’s concerts and stars like Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Keke Palmer, Jessica Alba and Mac Dre were some of the handful of stars ​who attended the live entertainment.

“I really wanted to give women something to look forward to, something to come here to Las Vegas with their friends for,” Usher told GQ of his serenade-filled shows. “They’ve been saving up all year and were able to manage to get away from their kids or get away from their problems.”