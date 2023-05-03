Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson Mahomes, has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery, In Touch can confirm.

Mahomes, 22, was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and a fourth count of battery. The social media influencer was booked into the Johnson County Detention Center in New Century, Kansas, on a $100,000 bond. Mahomes is still in custody as of the time of publication.

According to Overland Park police, the owner of an Overland Park restaurant accused Mahomes of allegedly assaulting her and claimed he shoved a waiter in two separate incidents.

The alleged incident took place on February 25, 2023, at Aspens Restaurant and Bar Lounge. In surveillance video obtained by TMZ, Mahomes was seen kissing the restaurant owner, 40, as he grasped the back of her neck with his hands.

Mahomes’ lawyer, Brandon Davies, previously denied the claims made against Mahomes in March.

“We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson,” the attorney said in a statement to KCTV5. “Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context. We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter.”

Mahomes’ arraignment hearing is scheduled for Friday, May 5, at 1:30 p.m CT.

The Texas native has found himself at the center of several controversies over the years, with fans slamming him for his pranks and immature behavior. For example, Mahomes faced backlash when he poured water on Baltimore Ravens fans who taunted him after a Kansas City Chiefs loss in September 2022.

In April, Mahomes’ sister-in-law, Brittany Mahomes, defended him against critics while participating in a Q&A via her Instagram Stories.

“They are ignorant,” Brittany, 27, wrote about Mahomes’ haters. “He is a human just trying to live his life and find his way and until you walk a day in his shoes (which no one ever will) you have no right to say s–t about him. So it’s best to just shut up.”

He is best known for being the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick, 27. Mahomes has earned a large social media following and regularly gives fans glimpses into the life of his famous brother.

In February, Mahomes took to Instagram to share several videos and photos congratulating Patrick and the Kansas City Chiefs on their Super Bowl victory.

Johnson County Detention Center

While Mahomes is among Patrick’s biggest fans, he previously shared that their relationship is like any other siblings.

“It’s just like being related to anybody else,” Mahomes said in a YouTube video posted to his channel in May 2020. “He’s a cool person, like we’re super close. We have a great relationship, so I think that’s pretty cool.”