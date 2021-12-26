A lonely Christmas. Josh Duggar spent the 2021 holiday solo as he remains in solitary confinement in jail after he was found guilty on child pornography charges.

Josh, 33, was able to enjoy a special holiday dinner from behind bars, The Sun reported on Saturday, December 25. “It’s going to be turkey and gravy, candied carrots, mashed potatoes, a roll with margarine and a spice cake. The beverage will be a fortified drink mix,” a source at the Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas told the outlet.

Since the disgraced former 19 Kids and Counting star is in solitary, he will have to enjoy his meal by himself instead of with his fellow inmates. “People in solitary do not get to eat with others,” an insider previously told The Sun. “They get served alone in their cell, but they get the same food everyone else does.”

In Touch previously confirmed the TLC alum was placed in solitary confinement for “safety reasons” on December 10.

As In Touch previously reported, Josh was convicted of two counts of possessing and receiving CSAM [Child Sexual Abuse Material] on December 9 following his arrest in April 2021. He was immediately taken into custody and remains in jail until his sentencing, for which a date would be set in about four months, Judge Timothy Brooks stated stated at the court hearing. The Arkansas native is facing up to 40 years of jail time and half a million dollars in fines.

Josh’s wife, Anna Duggar (née Keller), had supported him throughout his trial. The couple wed in September 2008 and have since welcomed seven children together: Mackynzie, 12, Michael, 10, Marcus, 8, Meredith, 6, Mason, 4, Maryella, 2, and Madyson, 2 months.

Following his guilty verdict, an insider exclusively revealed to In Touch how Anna, 33, had reacted to the news.

“Anna is completely devastated. Her family has been torn apart, but she knows it’s not just her family that’s been hurt,” the insider says. “She’s trying to think about and pray for the innocent victims.”

As for the rest of Josh’s family, his guilty verdict has taken a toll on his parents and siblings as well. The former Counting On stars are “torn apart” amid the scandal, a source previously told In Touch.

“The family prayed and prayed, but also braced themselves for the worst,” the insider says following the verdict. “[Michelle Duggar] and [Jim Bob Duggar] are trying to stay strong, praying for Josh, Anna and their grandkids. The family is rallying, but some of the kids can’t forgive their brother Josh for what he did. They’re horrified that he didn’t get help sooner.”