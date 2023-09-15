90 Day Fiancé star Christian Allgood has a history of criminal activity with several misdemeanors, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

Christian, 31, was convicted of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia in September 2012, according to legal documents viewed by In Touch. Later that year, he was convicted of riding public transit without paying the proper fare in November.

Additionally, Christian has received three tickets for owning an unregistered vehicle.

The TLC personality previously made headlines when it was discovered that he was convicted of a DWI in October 2019. After he was pulled over by police, Christian refused to take a breathalyzer test and was charged with three gross misdemeanors. His charges included third degree DWI – which is the refusal to submit to a chemical test, a fourth degree DWI for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and careless driving.

Christian was sentenced to spend “180 days in the Hennepin County Workhouse” and he remained on supervised probation during the time period. He was also fined $378 and was given community service.

The reality star completed his community service and was taken off probation in November of 2021, according to multiple reports.

Christian has not immediately responded to In Touch‘s request for comment.

He was first introduced to fans when he made his reality TV debut alongside his girlfriend, Cleo, during season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days.

Over the course of their relationship, the couple faced many obstacles including Christian coming to terms with Cleo, 32, being transgender and autistic.

Another roadblock happened when Cleo learned Christian lied to producers about them being intimate for the first time. After she found out that Christian said they only “hit second base,” Cleo admitted she felt he broke her trust by lying about their evening together.

“I let myself be vulnerable with Christian those nights, so for him to go on and lie about our intimacy today feels extremely confusing and upsetting,” Cleo explained in a confessional.

Christian later argued he was “protecting” her, though Cleo felt she was being gaslit and refused to be his “secret lover.” She continued, “Maybe he doesn’t want people or his family to be able to know that he has been intimate with a trans woman. He doesn’t want to hear their opinions.”

Another obstacle came when fans criticized Christian for making conversation with other women while out with Cleo. However, she seemingly defended Christian for flirting with other women during his trip to London.

TLC

“Hi you guys, I just wanted to make a quick video to say I really appreciate all of your support and, you know, I’m so grateful for how amazing you guys have been so far,” she said Instagram video in July. “But I also wanted to talk about something and I feel that regardless of the outcomes and how things went for each and every couple, every single person, I can guarantee you went into this because of falling in love with somebody and really just following their gut feeling and deciding to go ahead and meet a person in person which they’ve never met in real life. And we’re all just a bunch of people going through a crazy, very similar experience kind of at the same time and having our private lives on display and that isn’t easy for anybody and everyone deals with their anxiety in a different way. Not everybody deals with things the same way.”

Despite their setbacks, the pair have continued to pursue their relationship on the show. Fans can find out how their relationship plays out during season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which airs on TLC and Discovery+ on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.