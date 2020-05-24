Former Ink Master star Daniel Silva is being sued for wrongful death by YouTuber Corey La Barrie‘s parents, according to documents obtained by In Touch. Simon La Barrie and Lissa Burton also name Silva’s company, Daniel Silva Tattoos, in the lawsuit. They claim the tattoo artist’s “negligent” actions led to a fatal car accident that resulted in their son’s death.

“On the night of May 10, 2020, [Corey] was a passenger in a 2020 McLaren 600 LT vehicle driven by Daniel Joseph Silva. The vehicle was involved in a collision at or around the intersection of Huston Street and Carpenter Avenue in the city of Los Angeles, California at approximately 9:39 p.m.,” the documents stated. “At the time of the collision, Daniel Silva was driving the vehicle at an extremely high speed unreasonable for the conditions. Furthermore, Daniel Silva generally failed to use reasonable care while driving the vehicle.”

YouTube (2)

Simona and Lissa went on to claim Silva, 26, was “intoxicated by alcohol” at the time of the crash, which would have made him “unsafe and unfit to drive any vehicle.”

Corey died on May 10 after Silva crashed into a street sign and tree after they left a party celebrating the social media star’s 25th birthday. Silva suffered a broken hip in the accident and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Corey was also hospitalized for the injuries he suffered in the collision, but he was pronounced dead soon after arrival.

Silva was arrested on May 10 and booked on May 11, In Touch confirmed at the time. His bail was originally set at $200,000, but it was raised to $2 million on May 12. He pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, May 20, and is due back in court on June 30. If Silva is found guilty he will be facing a maximum sentence 15 years to life.

The former reality TV contestant’s attorney, Mike Cavalluzzi, spoke out for the first time on his behalf on Friday, May 22. “This is a horrible tragedy and our hearts go out to Corey’s family and friends,” Cavalluzzi told TMZ. “We are reviewing all of the evidence and will reserve comment for a later time. For now, it is most important that everyone involved is given time and space to grieve.”