Daniel Silva, known for starring on Ink Master, has been arrested for murder after being involved in a fatal car crash on May 10, the LAPD confirms. The crash resulted in the death of YouTuber Corey La Barrie.

Silva crashed into a street sign and tree after they attended a party to celebrate the social media star’s 25th birthday over the weekend. The tattoo artist drove the McLaren sports car that fateful evening and he did not suffer life-threatening injuries, although he is still being treated for a broken hip.

It’s my birthday… — Corey La Barrie (@coreylabarrie) May 10, 2020

The traffic collision occurred at about 9:30 p.m. at the northeast corner of Houston Street and Carpenter Avenue in the Valley Village area, LAPD spokesman Officer Tony Im confirmed in a statement to In Touch. Silva was speeding when he lost control.

Both of the stars were hospitalized and La Barrie was sadly pronounced dead soon after. Witnesses told police Silva was drinking at the party they both went to earlier that evening.

Hours before the tragic crash, the social media personality took to Twitter with a message about the love he received on his special day. “Thank you for the birthday wishes love you guys! And if you have the intro to my stream how did you like it?” he wrote. After the devastating news broke, many of his followers started sharing their condolences.

“We love you forever Corey,” one person wrote. “Rest in peace angel,” another added. “You left this world way too soon. Thinking of you a lot. See you again one day, Corey. we love you a lot,” a third shared, mourning his untimely death.

La Barrie started making a name for himself back in 2016, sharing videos with challenges, quizzes, contests and more. The star would also feature guests on his evolving channel, as well as post content sharing a glimpse inside his personal life. His most recent video was “Christian Seavay teaches us how to cook” while in quarantine. With 104,000 subscribers on YouTube and nearly 200,000 followers on Instagram, he proved to connect with his audience on his growing platform.

In Touch has reached out to Silva for comment.