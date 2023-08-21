While some know Ice-T as the rapper behind hit songs like “O.G. Original Gangster” and “High Rollers,” others are more familiar with his film and TV work in Surviving the Game, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and dozens of other projects. With his album sales and acting salaries, it’s no surprise that Ice-T has accumulated a high net worth.

What Is Ice-T’s Net Worth?

Ice-T has a net worth of $65 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Ice-T Make Money?

Ice-T broke into the music scene in 1983 with his first single, “Cold Wind Madness,” which became an underground hit. In 1987, the rapper signed a deal with Sire Records and released his first album, Rhyme Pays, which went on to become certified gold. However, he’s most known in the rap industry for his 1991 album, O.G. Original Gangster.

In addition to his rap career, Ice-T began acting in the mid-’80s as a rapper and breakdancer in the film franchise Breakin’. However, he did not take acting seriously until 1991 when he starred as police detective Scotty Appleton in the film New Jack City. He later became known for his starring roles in the films Surviving the Game (1994), Tank Girl (1995) and Johnny Mnemonic (1995).

Scott Legato/Getty Images

Ice-T’s 1995 appearance in the show New York Undercover, which earned him his first NAACP Image Award, led to his starring role as Odafin “Fin” Tutuola in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. He reportedly makes $250,000 per episode of the series, which adds up to $6 million per season, according to CNW.

Are Ice-T and Coco Austin Still Married?

Ice-T tied the knot with swimsuit model Nicole “Coco” Austin — who has her own net worth of $15 million, according to CNW — in January 2002. Their relationship was once documented on an E! reality show called Ice Loves Coco (2011 to 2013). They are still married today and share one daughter, Chanel, who was born in 2015. Ice-T and Coco have often received criticism over the ways they parent Chanel, including creating an Instagram account for her when she was born. However, Ice-T hit back at the haters.

“If you don’t want to see pics, don’t follow,” he told In Touch exclusively in August 2019. “You know, the day she was born, we started because I knew, you know, parents are always showing pictures of your kids. And you make people sick. So I said I’ll just give her a Twitter page and Instagram page, and we can load that up.”