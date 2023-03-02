Frightening situation. Jazz Jennings detailed scary threats she’s received during the season 8 finale of I Am Jazz. Keep scrolling to find out everything the reality star has said about the disturbing experience and updates.

What ‘I Am Jazz’ Star Jazz Jennings Say About Receiving Threats?

During the Tuesday, February 28, episode of I Am Jazz, the college student opened up to her mother, Jeanette Jennings, about threatening messages she’s received.

“I received a threat from someone who wanted to hurt me,” she said.

Jazz pointed out in a confessional that the “potential perpetrator” knows information about her, including that she is a student at Harvard University.

“Someone wants to kill me and it’s terrifying,” she noted, adding that “it just doesn’t stop.”

Jeannette showed her support by telling her daughter that everything would be “OK.” However, she admitted her concerns in a confessional.

“This is exactly what we’ve been afraid of,” Jeanette stated. “This is different. There’s a person out there that knows where she lives. I’m absolutely terrified because there’s no timeline on a death threat.”

What Has ‘I Am Jazz’ Star Jazz Jennings Said About the Threats?

The transgender activist took to Instagram on February 28 to open up about the experience.

“Being a transgender woman today in society is dangerous. People want to kill us simply for being our authentic selves,” she wrote alongside a clip from the episode, in which she detailed the threats. “To make matters even worse, politicians use us as political pawns, making others believe it’s okay to discriminate and mistreat transgender individuals. Enough is enough.”

Jazz then explained that she spoke about the threats on the show in order “to propel your own allyship for me and the rest of the LGBTQ+ community.”

What Else Has ‘I Am Jazz’ Star Jazz Jennings Said About the Threats?

The TLC personality previously spoke about the threats during an interview with People in January 2023.

“I get death threats almost on a daily basis,” Jazz told the outlet at the time. “People will comment on my photos saying, ‘Burn in hell. Kill yourself. You’re in abomination.'”

TLC

She continued, “But when someone sends a threat to where you live and they know your location, it’s a really, really scary feeling knowing that someone is kind of stalking you a little bit and they have these ill intentions.”

Jazz noted that she feels safe at school, but is still scared about the situation. “I do feel protected at school. I think they have my back and they’re going to handle any situation,” she explained. “But it is really, really scary. And it’s sad that we live in a world where people want to kill others just for being who they are.”