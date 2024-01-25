Hugh Jackman’s ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, is embracing the changes in her life four months after they revealed their split.

“You know what, change, transition, evolution is a little frightening and we are all a bit scared of it but I think it is probably our greatest gift,” Deborra-Lee, 68, told the Daily Telegraph at the premiere of her movie Force of Nature: The Dry 2 on Tuesday, January 23. “It is kind of exciting.”

Deborra-Lee shared a glimpse into her life as a single woman after she and Hugh, 55, announced their split in September 2023. “We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” the pair said in a statement to People at the time. “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

The former couple tied the knot in April 1996, while they share kids Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18.

Many fans were shocked by their split, as they appeared to be one of the strongest matches in Hollywood.

Hugh was never afraid to publicly express his love for Deborra-Lee and regularly gushed about her on social media. “You taught me many things, including how to celebrate. Celebrate life, family, friendship and love,” he wrote via Instagram on her birthday in November 2022. “Your light and joy lights up all around you! The kids are I bask in that glow every day and today we pray you feel all the love reflected back at you. x I love you.”

Shortly after Hugh and Deborra-Lee called it quits, rumors began to swirl that the Les Misérables actor was pursuing a romantic relationship with his former Broadway costar Sutton Foster.

“Their romance is an open secret on Broadway,” a source ​told The Globe in December 2023 about Hugh and Sutton, 48. The duo previously costarred in The Music Man until January 2023.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Meanwhile, an additional insider claimed that Hugh had “been besotted with Sutton from the moment he met her. He followed her around like a puppy!” Sutton – who has been married to Ted Griffin since 2014 – was reportedly “absolutely giddy around” Hugh during their time on the show.

While Hugh “had a lot of power and approval over casting and billing” during their time starring in The Music Man, the source said that “he always treated Sutton like SHE was the star — and she was moved by that!” The insider continued, “He insisted that they share equal billing above the title of the show.”