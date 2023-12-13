Movie superhero Hugh Jackman is separated from — but still married to — longtime wife Deborra-Lee Furness, but insiders say the Wolverine hunk has sunk his talons into his former Broadway costar Sutton Foster, who’s also got a hubby!

“Their romance is an open secret on Broadway,” tattles a snitch, who says Hugh and Sutton grew close when they costarred in the revival of the classic musical The Music Man for more than a year until January 2023. Another source insists the 55-year-old hunk “has been besotted with Sutton from the moment he met her. He followed her around like a puppy!”

And the leggy 48-year-old Tony Award winner, who also costarred for six years with Hilary Duff in the TV sitcom Younger, is “absolutely giddy around” Hugh, says the source. She even raved that meeting the 6-foot-2 movie muscleman was “the greatest thing that came out of the whole experience.”

Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

During their time together on Broadway, the big shot Hollywood actor “had a lot of power and approval over casting and billing, but he always treated Sutton like SHE was the star — and she was moved by that!” notes the source. “He insisted that they share equal billing above the title of the show.”

Previously divorced Sutton confesses they became “really close” when they shared a rehearsal space for the show and admitted arranging to “come together” a half hour before every performance to bond. But they were then, and still are, married to others. She’s been wed since 2014 to second hubby, Ocean’s Eleven screenwriter Ted Griffin, father of their adopted daughter, now 6.

In September Hugh and Deborra-Lee, 68, separated after 27 years. They share adopted kids Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18.

At the time of their split, a source told GLOBE, “They were more tied to each other as business partners than as man and wife. It became like a brother and sister type of deal. Things weren’t working on a physical or romantic level.”

Sources say Hugh and Deborra-Lee are now working on untangling his $180 million fortune, but the romance may complicate things!