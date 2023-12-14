Before Hugh Jackman was living the single life, the Greatest Showman actor was married to Deborra-Lee Furness for nearly three decades. While many know about his marriage, fans are likely wondering if there’s any other notable people in his dating history.

Who Has Hugh Jackman Dated?

Hugh’s only public relationship has been with Deborra-Lee. The former couple met on set of the Australian TV show Correlli and tied the knot less than one year later in April 1996.

The Les Misérables actor recalled meeting Deborra-Lee, who is 13 years his senior, for the first time while speaking to People in 2017, admitting he had “a crush” on her almost immediately.

“I get picked up, and Deb is in the front seat of the car. I’ll never forget. She took off her seatbelt and she turned around and put out her hand and took off her sunglasses and said, ‘Hi, I’m Deborra-lee Furness, nice to meet you,’” he shared. “I remember thinking, ‘I like this girl.’”

He eventually revealed his feelings for her, though said he would “get over it.” Hugh continued, “She goes, ‘Oh? Because I’ve got a crush on you too.’ I never in a million years thought she reciprocated.”

Following their nuptials, the couple went on to welcome son Oscar in 2000 and daughter Ava in 2005.

When Did Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Split?

Hugh and Deborra-Lee were seemingly one of the strongest couples in Hollywood, so fans were left in shock when they announced their split in September 2023.

“We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” they said in a statement to People at the time. “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

Who Else Has Hugh Jackman Dated?

Following his separation from Deborra-Lee, rumors began to swirl that Hugh was romancing his former Broadway costar Sutton Foster.

“Their romance is an open secret on Broadway,” an insider ​told The Globe in December 2023 about the pair, who costarred in The Music Man until January 2023. An additional source claimed that Hugh “has been besotted with Sutton from the moment he met her. He followed her around like a puppy!”

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

The source stated that Sutton – who married Ted Griffin in 2014 – was “absolutely giddy around” Hugh.

Hugh “had a lot of power and approval over casting and billing” during their time on Broadway, though “he always treated Sutton like SHE was the star — and she was moved by that!” The insider added, “He insisted that they share equal billing above the title of the show.”